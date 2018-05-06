By Patrick Flynn

The RNLI successfully rescued four people this morning after their boat got into difficulty in the Shannon Estuary.

The Kilrush volunteer unit was alerted at around 9.30am after the Irish Coast Guard received a report of a boat adrift without power south of Scattery Island off Co Clare.

The RNLI lifeboat was launched and located the 17ft dory at 9.51am. Volunteers checked that those on board were safe and unharmed before towing their boat to Ballylongord in Kerry on the south shore of the estuary.

Once the casualty vessel was tied up and the four occupants were safely ashore, the lifeboat returned to base in Kilrush. It’s understood the boat suffered engine trouble.

Meanwhile, early on Saturday, the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was tasked and sent to assist six people on board a boat that had broke down on the lake.

While responding to the incident at around 9.30am at Gortmore, the crew was stood down after a passing cruiser assisted those in difficulty.

The cruiser towed the motor boat to Kilgarvan Harbour where it was safely tied alongside.

Both operations were coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

Share it:













Don't Miss