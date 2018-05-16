Four South East local authorities have been ranked at the end of Ireland’s first National Integrity Index for Local Authorities.

Kilkenny County Council (24th), Carlow County Council (27th), Waterford City & County Council (28th), and Wexford County Council (30th) all received an integrity score of less than 40%.

Tipperary County Council had a mid-table finish, with an overall score of 50%.

Galway City Council, meanwhile, topped the index.

Transparency International Ireland has ranked Ireland’s 31 councils based on three criteria: Transparency, Accountability and Ethics.

Fingal County Council and South Dublin County Council came joint-second in the rankings.

Transparency International Ireland Advocacy and Research Coordinator, Kelly McCarthy, says a lot of councils need to do more.

She said: “The local authorities still have quite a bit to do to promote integrity, transparency, accountability and ethics with the 31 authorities.

“We saw that a number of local authorities seem to do okay, but there is also too many local authorities that are not doing enough publish information on their websites, they are not doing enough to promote ethics.”

