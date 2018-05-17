The Public Accounts Committee has criticised the HSE for delivering critical documents just minutes before their meeting with witnesses in relation to the CervicalCheck scandal.

Members received five pages of memos this morning in relation to who knew what and when.

They say no lessons have been learned in relation to public accountability.

Senior staff from the Department of Health, the HSE and the National Cancer Registry are due to appear before the PAC this morning.

The group has adjourned until 10.30am to read the memos, but Labour’s Health Spokesperson Alan Kelly says it is disgraceful to be sent the information so late.

He said: “Again to what we are looking at in relation to the HSE and the department, to send us this information as late as they did is frankly disgraceful given the topic we are dealing with.

“We haven’t had time to look at these, we are going to have to go through our correspondence on the matters and then suspend for a significant period of time.

“This is a big jigsaw and we are getting pieces all of the time, we need to add them in and have time to prepare.”

