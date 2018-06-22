Passengers flying to France or over French airspace this weekend may have flights disrupted due to a French air traffic controller strike.

The 48-hour action is taking place tomorrow and Sunday.

Aer Lingus is advising passengers to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport.

A French Air Traffic Controller Strike is resulting in some flight disruption this weekend. Please check flight status before departing for the airport and visit our website for full details. — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) June 22, 2018

– Digital Desk

