Rail traffic across France and Air France flights are being disrupted by more strikes despite the insistence of President Emmanuel Macron that protest action will not prevent him from reforming the economy.

Rail workers resumed a strike set to disrupt traffic off-and-on until June. National railway company SNCF said one out of three high-speed trains is running.

The workers are protesting against plans to revoke a special status that allows them to retain jobs and other benefits for life.

On Tuesday night, France’s Assembly approved the bill, meant to prepare French railways for competition. The text will now be debated by the Senate.

Meanwhile, Air France crews and ground staff were entering their ninth day of strikes over pay since February. About 30% of flights have been cancelled today.

