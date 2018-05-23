From Australia, Hanoi to Tokyo; people have began their journey #HomeToVote in Friday's abortion referendum

From Australia, Hanoi, Buenos Aires to Tokyo, expats from all over the world are currently making the journey home to vote in this Friday’s abortion referendum.

The returning citizens have been documenting their journey’s using the tag #HomeToVote, an initiative made famous by the 2015 same-sex marriage referendum.

As those who have been away from Ireland for less than 18 months are only eligible to vote, others have been sharing posts asking their family, friends and undecided voters to get involved.


