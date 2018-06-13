We all dream of meeting our true love, and for some that dream has already come true. Twitter user, Danny Mack, asked fellow users how they met their future husbands/wifes. People didn’t hold back as to how they met their significant others. Some stories were fairly standard. Others started with a simple message. Love can catch you by surprise. Some were persistent. While others have been teen sweethearts. However people meet, we all love a good romance story.
Don't Miss