Someone tell me their love story. How’d you meet the person you’re with ? — DannyMack 🌔 (@iLoveeeLucy) June 11, 2018

Tinder. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — M Δ W (@fxncyspice) June 11, 2018

I was interviewing for jobs while in law school and freaking out. We were following each other but never really talked. And he sent me a good luck DM. We were just friends (and dating other people) for over a year after that, single again and then boom, universe. Joy. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/itQwSbWUqs — Yve Esq🌻 (@yvethepoet) June 11, 2018

His music was retweeted in my timeline.. I listened, I loved it. I was just starting directing/shooting music videos.. I seen he had a music video already out, watched it told him he was cute and the rest is history going on 6 years. — Peace 🍯 (@jamisaaa) June 11, 2018

When I moved for work, he was my lyft driver! We couldn’t stop talking in our 8 minute ride, best friends from that day on. He definitely shot his shot and I was like nahthe friendship! But he took such good care of me I propositioned him on my birthday! Ring shopping right now. — Tiffany Tracy Lee (@blkpert) June 11, 2018

We met at a party, had a bunch of mutuals but hadn't met each other. I ran away when he first spoke to me (I was so nervous). He joined Twitter to be able to talk to me. — Goodaz King (@quesorasora) June 11, 2018

When my dad was in college he was a manager at Schlotzsky’s and he hired a girl because he thought she was cute but then he couldn’t date her because he was her boss. So he quit his job and asked her out and that’s the story of how my mom and dad ended up together — Isabel Schmidt (@IsabellaSchmi_t) June 11, 2018

10th grade History class. He sat directly behind me and let me copy all of his work. 13 years later, we’ve been married for 6 years and have a 2 year old son. pic.twitter.com/nLM2p3EGs1 — Amy Host (@Amy_host) June 13, 2018

I'm such a sucker for a love story. pic.twitter.com/ARieVzPlTz — Jai 🌷 (@jla_b) June 12, 2018

We all dream of meeting our true love, and for some that dream has already come true. Twitter user, Danny Mack, asked fellow users how they met their future husbands/wifes.People didn’t hold back as to how they met their significant others. Some stories were fairly standard.Others started with a simple message.Love can catch you by surprise.Some were persistent.While others have been teen sweethearts.However people meet, we all love a good romance story.