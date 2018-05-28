Fundraising campaign launched for parents of Cameron Reilly

By Sarah Slater

A fundraising campaign is underway for the parents of 18-year-old Cameron Reilly, who was found dead in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth over the weekend.

A murder investigation was launched by Gardaí after results from a post-mortem examination concluded that Cameron died in violent circumstances.

Cameron, an only child was last seen on Ardee Road in Dunleer at about 12.30am on Saturday. His body was found less than eight hours later in an area known as Rivervale.

Family friend Ray Buckley has started the fundraising campaign on GoFundMe.com in a bid to raise €6,000.

Mr Buckley posted today: “Cameron Reilly is the only child of Tracy & Snowy. He was tragically taken from them in unimaginable circumstances.

[quote]The Reilly/Glass family have lost their child, they are facing a situation that no person on this earth should have to face. They are parents saying goodbye to their child. [/quote]

“Any and all funds raised on this page will go directly to the parents of Cameron Reilly to help them in the weeks and months ahead.”

Tributes to the teenager are being left on the Dunleer Parish Facebook page. His mother Tracy thanked people for their heartfelt comments for her “beautiful son”.

“Thank you to each and everyone of you, ours hearts are broken in a million pieces,” she added.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who was with Cameron before he died, or has information about his movements on Friday evening and Saturday morning, to contact them.

Gardaí examine the scene near where Cameron Reilly’s body was found. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson.

Officers have also appealed to any taxi or bus drivers or anyone who may have dashcam footage recorded in the Dunleer area to make it available to them.

The teenager’s phone, an Apple iPhone (64GB) with a green hard back cover, space grey in colour is still missing.

Investigating officers have asked homeowners and business owners in Dunleer to check their property, including wheelie bins and waste skips for the phone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

