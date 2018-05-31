Funeral of Ana Kriegel to take place today

31 May 2018

The funeral of murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriegel takes place today.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a derelict farmhouse in the Lucan area of Dublin earlier this month.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with her murder last week.

Ana’s funeral will take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium in Dublin and the family have asked mourners to wear “sparkle and colour” because that is what she loved.

A notice on RIP.ie earlier this week said: “Ana loved sparkle and colour. The family wish for the dress code to reflect this.

“Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Russian Irish Adoption group. A donations box will be available at the Crematorium.”

