The funeral is taking place tomorrow of Kilkenny woman Mary Phelan who campaigned tirelessly to find her missing sister, Jo Jo Dullard.

Jo Jo was 21 when she went missing in 1995. Mary, who was 67 when she died on Friday, never stopped trying to find her.

Mary died peacefully at her home in Callan on Friday after a short illness, without seeing any closure in the case which was partly responsible for the establishment of Operation Trace investigating the disappearance of six young women in Leinster.

She is survived by her husband Martin, son Melvin and daughter Imelda.

Over the years since Jo Jo’s disappearance, Mary met Hillary Clinton and senior New York policemen who were experts in missing persons cases.

Funeral prayers will be said tomorrow at 10am at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan followed by removal to The Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will be afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

