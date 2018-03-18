The GAA has confirmed the following fixtures have been postponed.
That’s due to overnight weather conditions.
Pitch inspections have been taking place this morning.
Several #AllianzLeagues matches postponed and have been re-fixed for tomorrow Monday March 19 weather permitting
— The GAA (@officialgaa) March 18, 2018
Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Finals
Wexford v Galway – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
Dublin v Tipperary – rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in
Offaly v Kilkenny – rescheduled for Monday March 19, 1pm throw-in
Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final
Westmeath v Carlow – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2.30pm throw-in
Allianz Football League Division Two
Louth v Meath – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
Down v Tipperary – CCCC will confirm re-fixture details on Tuesday.
Allianz Football League Division Three
Offaly v Sligo – rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in
Allianz Football League Division Four
Waterford v Leitrim – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
Wicklow v Limerick – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in
**Further updates to follow.