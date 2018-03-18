The GAA has confirmed the following fixtures have been postponed.

That’s due to overnight weather conditions.

Pitch inspections have been taking place this morning.

Several #AllianzLeagues matches postponed and have been re-fixed for tomorrow Monday March 19 weather permitting — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 18, 2018

Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Finals

Wexford v Galway – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

Dublin v Tipperary – rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in

Offaly v Kilkenny – rescheduled for Monday March 19, 1pm throw-in

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final

Westmeath v Carlow – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2.30pm throw-in

Allianz Football League Division Two

Louth v Meath – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

Down v Tipperary – CCCC will confirm re-fixture details on Tuesday.

Allianz Football League Division Three

Offaly v Sligo – rescheduled for Monday March 19, 3pm throw-in

Allianz Football League Division Four

Waterford v Leitrim – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

Wicklow v Limerick – rescheduled for Monday, March 19, 2pm throw-in

**Further updates to follow.

