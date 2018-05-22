The winners of the biggest Lotto jackpot of 2018 say they plan to travel the world in style with their €8,549,067 jackpot prize.

A small syndicate from Galway claimed the mega prize at Lotto HQ today, saying they will try to get their lives back to normal before they all embark on a once-in-a-lifetime luxury trip around the world.

The shop that sold the winning quick pick ticket for the draw on May 12 was Corrib Oil Service Station in The Hill, Loughrea.

Manager of the Corrib Oil Service Station, Loughrea, Co. Galway, Pat Halligan and staff celebrate selling May 12’s €8,549,067 Lotto jackpot ticket. Pic: MacInnes

The syndicate members, who wish to keep their win private, spoke of their initial shock after they hit the €8.5m jackpot, but also said they are determined to keep their feet firmly on the ground.

The syndicate leader said: “It’s only been 10 days since we hit the jackpot but it feels like a lifetime ago.

“On the night of the draw my Facebook feed was abuzz with rumours from friends that the winning €8.5m Lotto ticket was sold in Galway.

“I got a butterfly feeling in my stomach with the possibility, no matter how small, that it could be us.

“Nothing could have prepared me for what happened after I scanned my ticket on the National Lottery App. A message popped up on my phone which read: ‘We have some exciting news, contact the National Lottery’.”

“€8.5 million is an incredible amount of money for us to win and in truth, it probably still hasn’t sunk in yet.

“We’re very sensible. We’ve always wanted to travel as a group so we will make a plan to do in style now.

“Instead of scrimping and saving for budget accommodation, we’ll be travelling first class all the way, that’s for sure.”

In the days following their huge win, the syndicate also carefully discussed how they should deal with their windfall and eventually decided to only share their news with close family.

They said: “The most difficult thing about winning the Lotto is keeping the news from some of our closest friends.

“We have decided as a group to keep our win private so we have only told our immediate family and they are absolutely thrilled for us.

“We so badly wanted to throw a huge party and celebrate properly with all of those that are closest to us but that won’t stop us from taking care of them when the time comes.”

– Digital Desk

