It has emerged gangs of burglars are targeting brand new homes around the country within days of owners moving in.

Just-built developments are being singled out because new appliances can be stolen while thieves do not have to worry about house alarms.

One couple in Bettystown Co.Meath says five homes in their new estate were targeted over the May bank holiday.

“They can steal brand news appliances that have never been used before,” said Conor Feehan, reporter with The Herald.

“Items like cookers and hobs, fridges, washing machines. Items that have been installed in a house by owners or come with the house as part of the purchase deal. “

“Boilers have also been known to have been taken.”

Digital Desk

