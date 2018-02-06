Gardaí have expressed concern over vigilante groups targeting alleged online paedophiles.

It comes after footage emerged on Facebook of a man being confronted in Waterford by a group calling themselves Child Protection Awareness.

The group claims to have used ten decoy children to chat with the man, who asked some for photographs.

In a statement on Safer Internet Day, the Garda Press Office says such confrontations have the potential for violence and could affect future criminal proceedings.

It is asking anyone with information on the potential sexual exploitation of children to report it immediately.

– Digital Desk

