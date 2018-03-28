For the first time in over a year, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) will publish crime figures from Gardaí.

The CSO stopped releasing the statistics due to concerns over the accuracy of information.

Last year it was revealed that 89 homicides, dating back 14 years, were not counted due to an issue with how they were recorded.

The CSO said there are still concerns about the quality of the data.

The stats released this morning will include revisions back to 2003 but they will be published in a new ‘under reservation’ category.

Digital Desk

