A man and a woman have been arrested after a garda was hit and injured by a car while on checkpoint duty in Dublin.

The incident happened this morning at Baggot St bridge on the southside of the city.

The garda was on checkpoint duty at Baggot St Bridge in Dublin this morning when a 4×4 vehicle failed to stop.

The 4×4 hit the garda while driving past, causing leg and arm injuries and he has since been taken to hospital.

The vehicle continued on towards Waterloo Road where it crashed into a wall and the occupants fled the scene.

A man and a woman were later arrested and are being held at Irishtown Garda Station.

– Digital Desk

