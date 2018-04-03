Detectives have seized a sub-machine gun and four handguns after pursuing a vehicle in Dublin today.

The officers tried to stop the vehicle in Coolock, but it sped away from them and crashed on Priorswood Road.

The driver got out of the car and escaped on foot but officers found the firearms and ammunition in a backpack which had been left behind in the vehicle.

The vehicle has been seized and Gardaí are hunting for the driver.

The firearms have been removed to the Garda Ballistics Section for a forensic examination.

