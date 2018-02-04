A Waterford TD has raised concerns about the drop in the number of Garda Traffic Corps members in Waterford city and County.

Fianna Fail’s Mary Butler says her party has learned that there has been a 50 percent cut in the number of members between 2010 and 2017.

The information was obtained through parliamentary questions and shows the number of Gardaí assigned to the Traffic Corps nationwide has declined.

Deputy Butler says the statistics are worrying:

“The new information I have obtained clearly shows that the Traffic Corps is significantly understaffed, with the number of officers dedicated to traffic policing continuing to fall year on year. The drop in the number of Gardaí assigned to roads policing duties is disproportionate when compared to other areas of the force. It seems that road policing and safety isn’t really a priority for this Government”

Share it:













Don't Miss