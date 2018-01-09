Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information on a crash on the N7 Naas Road in Co. Kildare last month which followed a burglary in Athy.

It happened at around 3.34pm on Thursday, December 28, at Junction 8, Johnstown.

A car which had been stopped by Gardaí investigating the burglary, took off at speed and moments later was involved in a collision with a second car.

The scene of the crash on December 28.

One person was taken to hospital while three teenagers were arrested during follow-up searches.

One person has been charged in relation to the incident.

Investigating officers want to speak to any driver who may have dash cam footage of a silver Ford Mondeo driving dangerously northbound prior to the crash to contact them.

Gardaí appeal for dash cam footage from N7 crash that followed Athy burglary

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on December 28.

– Digital Desk

Spread the love
Don't Miss