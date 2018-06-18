Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 14-year-old boy.

Jamie Walsh, who is from Ashbourne, was last seen in Drogheda last Monday evening when he boarded a train for Dublin.

He is described as being 5’ 4’’ inches in height with brown hair and of slim build.

When last seen he was wearing a blue tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms.

He is known to frequent the Temple Bar area of Dublin.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Ashbourne garda station the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

– Digital Desk

