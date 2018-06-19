Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 29 year old Philip Power who is missing from his home at Borris Co Carlow.

Philip was last seen on the 18th June 2018 at approximately 7pm in Borris, Co Carlow. He is described as being 5’10”, of medium build with dark brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a burgundy coloured hoody top, dark jeans and navy converse runners.

Philip’s family and Gardaí have serious concerns and ask that anyone who has seen Philip or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

