Gardaí appeal for public’s assistance in relation to suspicious death of schoolgirl (14)

18 May 2018

Gardaí are appealing for assistance from the public in relation to the suspicious death of a 14-year-old girl in Dublin.

It follows the discovery of a body in a disused house on the Clonee Road in the Lucan area.

Detectives believe the remains are those of missing Ana Kriegel.

Ana was last seen at Catherine’s Park, close to the disused house.

Superintendent John Gordon from Lucan Garda Station says every support is being given to Ana’s family.

He said: “As you can imagine at this time they are receiving a lot of support from An Garda Siochana but they are extremely distressed and they are also looking for the public’s assistance and privacy as well.

“They have another child in that house so they need to be careful around that.”

Story so far:

Media outlets are reporting she was beaten to death and her body was not clothed

The body lay undiscovered for three days

State Pathologist is at the scene and gardaí are treating the death as suspicious

Ana’s family are ‘extremely distressed’

Gardaí believe the body found at a derelict farmhouse in Lucan is that of missing 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel

Yesterday: Gardaí find a body in Lucan believed to be that of missing 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel.

The body lay undiscovered for three days at a derelict farmhouse as Anastasia had been missing since Monday evening when she was last seen at St Catherine’s Park in Lucan.

A garda spokesperson said that they believe the body is that of Anastasia and that they are treating the death as suspicious.

Gardaí investigate ‘suspicious’ death of Anastasia Kriegel, whose body was found in disused farmhouse pic.twitter.com/Sx8VuxuDn1 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 17, 2018

Several media outlets reported that she was beaten to death and that her body was not clothed.

The State Pathologist Marie Cassidy arrived to the scene yesterday evening to carry out a preliminary examination.

The State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy has visited the scene to carry out a preliminary post mortem. Gardai have also set up checkpoints on the Clonee Road in Lucan as part of their public appeal for information pic.twitter.com/4DkoqktRGa — Fergal O’Brien (@FergalOBrienTV3) May 17, 2018

The body was found in a derelict farmhouse in the Clonee Road area which is approximately one kilometre from St Catherine’s Park.

The derelict house and farmyard on the Clonee Road, Lucan where the body of a female was found this afternoon. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Anastasia, or Ana as she is known, was a first-year student in Confey College in Leixlip and was well-known in the community.

Gardaí say her family are “extremely distressed” and are seeking the public’s assistance but also ask for privacy.

Gardaí said that they are awaiting the results of the post-mortem and they appealed once again for any witnesses who may have information to come forward.

– Digital Disk

Image – Anastasia Kriegel

Share it:













Don't Miss