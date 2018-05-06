Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s was found seriously injured on a Dublin street.

The injured man was found on Firhouse Road in Dublin last night shortly after 8pm.

The man was discovered by a passer-by at 8.15pm and was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he is in a serious condition.

Gardaí say that at this stage in the investigation they believe that the man received his injuries accidentally as a result of a fall.

They are seeking witnesses to the incident and would particularly like to speak to a woman, described as in her late 30s or early 40s, with blonde hair and driving a large black saloon car(possibly a Hyundai).

The woman had a child with her in the car and she stopped at the scene to help but let before gardaí arrived.

Anyone with information should contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 6666500.

