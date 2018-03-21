Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the death of a 17-year-old cyclist in County Meath.

The accident happened at around 5pm on the Golf Links Road, in Bettystown.

He was cycling his bicycle when he collided with a minibus.

His body has been removed to Navan Mortuary and a post-mortem will be conducted in the coming days.

The bus driver, a man aged in his mid-50s, was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01.8010600, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk

