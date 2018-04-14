Gardai in Wexford are appealing to people who may have witnessed a road incident involving two articulated lorries at Tagoat in Co. Wexford.
The incident is believed to have occurred approximately between 5:30 pm and 6:15 pm, yesterday evening, 13th April 2018.
The witness appeal follows an alleged fatal assault at Rosslare Europort at approximately 7 pm yesterday in the Europort compound.
One man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene and another man, also in his 50s was arrested a short time later in relation to the investigation.
He’s currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The scene has been sealed off pending a forensic examination and investigations are continuing.
The coroner has been notified.