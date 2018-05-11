A man has been arrested after an attempted armed robbery in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí in Mountjoy are investigating the attempted robbery at a premises on Berkeley Road at 12.35pm.

They have charged a man aged 44 in connection with the incident, and he will appear in court at this morning.

It is alleged that a man produced a gun from a bag after entering the premises, threatened staff and demanded cash.

He left empty-handed and as a Garda car was responding to the incident they saw a man nearby and arrested him.

They recovered a firearm and the man was arrested and taken to Mountjoy Garda station where he was questioned and charged in connection with the incident.

Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

