Gardaí in Coolock have arrested a man in his late 50s and seized approximate €2.7m worth of cannabis plants (pending analysis).

As part of a planned operation Gardaí searched a warehouse in Belcamp Lane on Wednesday morning, January 24.

Cannabis plants at various stages of growth with an estimated street value of up to €2.7m (pending analysis) were discovered in what is described as a grow house.

The scene is currently preserved.

The man is being detained in Coolock Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

