Gardaí arrest youth in connection with death of man, 23, in Tallaght

24 June 2018

Gardaí investigating the death of 23-year-old Adam Muldoon have this morning arrested a juvenile male.

Mr Muldoon’s body was discovered in Butler Park, Tallaght yesterday

The youth is detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He can be held for up to 24 hours.

Adam Muldoon

