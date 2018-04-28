Gardaí ask for help to find teenage girl missing for three days

A teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

Gardaí in Store Street have asked for help to find 15-year-old Kaitlyn ‘Kelly’ Sheridan, who is missing from her home on Parnell Street, Dublin 1.

Kaitlyn was last seen when she left home at around 4.30pm last Wednesday, and is known to frequent the Whitehall and Ballymun areas of Dublin.

Kaitlyn is described as being six foot tall with a slim build, auburn hair and hazel/blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing grey leggings with white stripes, a black jacket with black fur on the hood and white puma basket runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01-6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

