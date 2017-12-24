Gardaí in Co Louth ‘very concerned’ for man missing for four days

24 December 2017

Gardaí are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Gintaras Vasiliaukas is a 30-year-old Lithuanian national who lives in Tullyallen, Co. Louth, and was last seen around midday on December 20 walking in Tullyallen in the direction of Navan.

Gintaras is described as being five foot seven inches tall with brown hair, cut short. He is also said to have a strong build and blue eyes.

At the time he was last seen he was wearing a black sports jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms, and light blue Nike runners.

Gardaí in Drogheda and family are very concerned for his welfare and appeal to anybody with any information to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Don't Miss