Gardaí are continuing to question a boy about the murder of a 23-year-old man in Dublin.

Adam Muldoon was found beaten and stabbed in Butler Park in Tallaght at around 6.30am on Saturday morning.

He was known to homeless services and had been living with cerebral palsy.

The suspect, who is under-18, was arrested yesterday morning and is being held at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Mr Muldoon’s body was taken to a mortuary at Whitehall on Saturday where a post-mortem examination took place and a murder investigation was subsequently launched.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

IMAGE: Adam Muldoon

– Digital Desk and PA

