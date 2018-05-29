Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s and seized cannabis plants with an estimated value of €9,600.

At 6pm yesterday, gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Anglesea Street carried out a search of a property off Barrack Street, Co Cork.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered a grow house with 12 mature cannabis plants inside.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, conveyed to the Bridewell Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

