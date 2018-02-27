Gardai have failed to implement over half the recommendations made five years ago for dealing with child sex abuse victims.

A new review by the Garda Inspectorate has found serious failings including the use of inexperienced Gardai and an insufficient online garda presence.

It has made 24 new recommendations to reduce the risk of abuse and improve the outcomes for victims.

Chief Inspector Mark Toland says protective service units need to be established in every Garda division in the country by the end of the year.

He said: “We have given them a really tough target, but we think it’s realistic.

“You can’t have inexperienced Gardaí investigating child sexual abuse, and we’re very disappointed that we’ve gone back and found that sometimes Gardaí not long out of Templemore are being asked to investigate the rape of a child – that’s not acceptable.”

Welcoming the report, Minister for Justice and Equality Charline Flanagan said: “I wish to sincerely thank the Garda Inspectorate for its new Report.

“This follow-up review was requested by my Department to ensure that child sexual abuse and exploitation are responded to as effectively and appropriately as possible.

“The new report, like its predecessor, is a valuable resource for further policy development and operational improvements in this area, and for the provision of better services and protections to children who are victims of – or at risk of – sexual crime.”

