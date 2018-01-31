Gardaí find €230,000 of cannabis inside large teddybear

31 January 2018

Cannabis thought to be worth almost €230,000 has been found stuffed inside a large teddybear in Dublin.

In a joint operation with Revenue’s Customs Service, officers also seized €10,000 worth of cocaine during the search of a house in the west of the city this morning, as part of on-going joint investigations targeting drug imports in the west Dublin area.

A package containing about 11.5kgs of herbal cannabis was seized by Customs. It has an estimated street value of €230,000, subject to analysis. About €10,000 worth of cocaine was also seized, as well as a small quantity of cash.

A 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Blanchardstown garda station for questioning.

A view of the drugs inserted into the back of the bear.

