Gardaí say they have foiled 52 gangland murders since the Regency Hotel shooting.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll claims they have also seized dozens of guns, thousands of bullets and millions in drugs and cash since setting up the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in the mid-90s.

It has been over two years since David Byrne was shot dead at the Regency Hotel.

John O’Driscoll says they are making progress in their crackdown on gangland crime.

He said: “What we’re talking about here is in the gangland scenario, 52 threats to life. In some cases we have actually arrested people as they were fully armed, wearing balaclavas in close proximity to where they intended to commit murder.

“This is what we will allege in a number of the cases where people are before the courts at the moment.”

