Gardai in Cahir arrest driver for drunk-driving

30 April 2018

Gardai in Co.Tipperary have arrested a driver for drunk-driving this afternoon, Monday 30th April 2018.

The car was initially stopped for posing a danger to traffic in the Co. Tipperary.

Upon speaking with the occupant of the car, gardai discovered the driver had a bottle of wine and cup containing wine with them.

The driver has since been arrested for drunk-driving.

Gardai noted, via their Twitter account that drivers should “please leave the Red Red Wine to UB40 “.

