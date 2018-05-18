Gardai in Co. Wexford have forced a truck driver to stop for a resting period of 45-minutes due to inadequate breaks.

Gorey Roads Policing & RSA Checkpoint in Bunclody stopped the driver this afternoon, 18th May 2018.

A court appearance is to follow for the driver in relation to tachograph and drivers card offences.

Under EU law, it is an offence for drivers of goods-carrying vehicles greater than 3.5 tonnes or

passenger-carrying vehicles that are built or adapted to carry more than nine people, to drive for over 4.5 hours without taking a 45-minute break.

The maximum time these drivers can remain on the road each day is nine hours.

This may be extended to 10 hours no more than twice during a week.

