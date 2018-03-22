Gardaí in Tipperary were forced to deal with what was far from a ‘bog standard’ near-miss in Cashel today.

While dealing with a separate matter, Gardaí observed a small commercial vehicle shed a load of peat whilst navigating a roundabout.

A nearby motorist was forced to swerve to avoid a collision.

Gardai in Cashel were dealing with a separate roadside matter, when

this vehicle shed its unsecured load at a roundabout, causing another motorist to swerve to avoid collision, infront of the Gardai. Driver must have “Brique’d it” when he saw the blue lights. pic.twitter.com/JuhGmgvABx — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 22, 2018

Gardaí eventually caught up with the driver, which led to an imminent pun on social media…

Taking to Twitter, Gardaí stated that the “driver must have ‘Brique’d it’ when he saw the blue lights.”

Pretty good, but does this trump Tipp Gardaí’s pun from last week?

