Gardaí in Waterford ask for help in tracing teenage girl missing for almost two weeks

09 May 2018

Gardaí are asking the public for help in tracing a teenage girl who’s missing from Co. Waterford.

16-year-old Rebecca Wall was last seen in Waterford City on the evening of Thursday, April 26th.

She was wearing black jeans and a purple jacket at the time.

She is around 5 foot 4 in height with green eyes and shoulder length plum-coloured hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station.

