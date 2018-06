Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a woman at Fairgreen, Bagnalstown, Co. Carlow in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident is alleged to have happened between 12 midnight and 2am on June 4th.

Anyone with information should contact Bagenalstown Garda Station, Carlow Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

Share it:













Don't Miss