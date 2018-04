A man has been stabbed in Co. Cork.

Gardaí are investigating after the man was stabbed at Tawnies Lower in Clonakilty in the early hours of this morning.

The incident is reported to have happened outside a bar in the town.

The man, who is in his early 40s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardai in Clonakilty, Co Cork searching the area at Tawnies Lower where a man was stabbed after an altercation outside a pub in the early hours of the morning. Pic: Dan Linehan

