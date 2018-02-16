Murder investigation launched into death of Joanne Lee; family 'taken apart' in grief

What we know so far:

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of Joanne Lee;

Joanne Lee, also known as Joanne Boyle, was last seen at her parent’s home in Garristown, Dublin in Meath on February 5;

Yesterday, her body was found in the wardrobe at an apartment in Ranelagh after her car was spotted outside;

The body was tightly wrapped in sheets and a sleeping bag;

A man was also found at the scene with injuries consistent with falling from a height. Gardaí believe this man is Joanne’s estranged husband;

The man is being treated in hospital for his injuries which are serious but not critical.

Update 6.20pm: Gardaí have launched a murder investigation into the death of Joanne Lee.

The body of the 38-year-old was found in the wardrobe of a house in Ranelagh in South Dublin.

Gardaí found her wrapped up tightly in a sleeping bag and bedsheets.

A man injured following the discovery of her body is believed to be her estranged husband.

She had been reported missing earlier this week.

Gardai are appealing for information.

Update 1.30pm:Family ‘taken apart’ in grief as post mortem due on Joanne Lee’s body; estranged husband in hospital

A post mortem is being carried out on Joanne’s body this afternoon. Gardaí have said the results will determine the course of their investigation.

Supt Gerry Delmar is leading the investigation, and has appealed for information.

Update – 12.03pm: Gardaí confirm man leaving house where woman was found dead in wardrobe was her estranged husband

Gardaí have confirmed they believe a man injured following the discovery of a Joanne Lee’s body in South Dublin is her estranged husband.

The man is being treated in hospital after it is believed he jumped from a third-floor window at the scene.

Superintendent Gerry Delmar made an appeal, saying: “I would like to appeal to anybody that last saw Joanne on the 5th of February in Garristown, Co Meath, to contact us.

“Joanne also had access to a car, a silver Nissan Micra 08 MH 16073. Anybody that may have seen her in that car should also contact us.”

Supt.Gerry Delmar speaks to the media at the scene on Ranelagh Road, Dublin this morning. Picture: Collins

Latest: Woman found dead in wardrobe was wrapped tightly in sleeping bag and bedsheets

Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry after a woman’s body was found in South Dublin.

38-year-old Joanne Lee was found in the wardrobe of a house in Ranelagh. Gardaí found her wrapped up tightly in a sleeping bag and bedsheets.

It is reported that Gardaí think she may have been suffocated or strangled.

She had been reported missing earlier this week.

Gardaí were carrying out inquiries as part of that missing person probe when they found the body on Thursday afternoon.

A member of the gardaí at the scene. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

It is understood a man in his 30s sustained serious injuries after falling from a third-floor window at the same building on Ranelagh Road as gardaí attended the scene.

He is said to have suffered a broken arm and leg injuries after the jump, and his injuries are not life-threatening.

The deceased woman’s uncle, John Curry, says the family is devastated.

He said: “A lovely girl. a beautiful girl, never an ounce of trouble out of her in her life,” he said.

“My sister rang me that she was missing and we sent out texts to everybody and put it up on Facebook and put it up on the taxi website.

“Then we got a phonecall. The guards broke in and found her body in a wardrobe.

“I’m so upset, just can’t speak. Just devastated, the whole family is taken apart. The soul is taken out of us. You just don’t know what came out of this or why this happened.

“All I can say is why, why, why, why? This is a beautiful girl, so young and so pretty, away from us all. Just devastated. She’d been missing for a couple of days. We had a feeling something was up. We couldn’t put it together and we were searching everywhere.”

Share it:













Don't Miss