Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Tina Satchwell to search site outside Castlemartyr

04 March 2018

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Tina Satchwell will begin searching a site in East Cork tomorrow.

Gardaí are due to begin a search of woodland near Castlemartyr. The search is expected to take up to two weeks.

The 45-year-old has been missing from her home in Youghal for almost twelve months.

Tina Satchwell disappeared from her home on Grattan Street in Youghal on March 20th last year.

She was last seen by her husband Richard before he left to do some grocery shopping.

On his return home there was no sign of her – and two suitcases had been taken along with a sum of money.

He reported her missing four days later.

