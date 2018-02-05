It is reported that gardaí are to investigate allegations of sex assault against Harvey Weinstein.

Police in the UK are believed to have forwarded a file to Irish detectives in relation to alleged harassment in Dublin.

These details of allegations against Harvey Weinstein are understood to have been sent to gardaí late last year when the sexual harassment scandal began.

Irish film producer Laura Madden was one of the first people to go on the record with the New York Times about the movie producer’s conduct when she worked for his company.

She said Weinstein would ask her for massages when he was staying in hotels in Dublin and London in the 90s.

“It was so manipulative,” she told the New York Times last October.

“You constantly question yourself – am I the one who is the problem?”

Now according to reports in The Irish Times, British police have forwarded allegations of sex crimes for the gardaí to investigate.

Gardaí say they never comment on communications with other police forces.

– Digital Desk

