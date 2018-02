Gardaí are investigating after the body of a 71-year-old man was found at a house in Co. Donegal.

Emergency services were called to the house in Garryharry in Letterkenny late last night – the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The alarm was raised when a car associated with the man was earlier found abandoned nearby at Kirkstown.

The house has been sealed off and a post-mortem will be carried out in Letterkenny General Hospital tomorrow morning.

– Digital Desk

