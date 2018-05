Gardaí in Dublin are dealing with more than 500 death threats.

11 of them are ‘critical’ and 10 of them are linked to the Kinahan gang.

The stats come from the Assistant Commissioner who has been speaking to reporters after a Dublin City Joint Policing Committee.

Pat Leahy claims the crackdown on gangland crime has seen almost 56,000 checkpoints and 10,000 patrols over the last two years.

Digital Desk

