Gardaí investigating murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegal make no arrests

19 May 2018

No arrests have been made by Gardaí investigating the murder of Ana Kriegel in Dublin.

They are trying to trace the last known movements of the 14-year-old who was found dead in a derelict farmhouse on the Clonee Road in Lucan on Thursday afternoon.

The discovery was made after she was reported missing on Monday evening.

Gardaí began treating her death as murder after a post-mortem was carried out by the State Pathologist Marie Cassidy in the early hours of Friday morning.

It has been reported that Ms. Kriegel was the victim of a violent assault.

State Pathologist, Dr. Marie Cassidy at the scene at a derelict house and farmyard on the Clonee Road, Lucan.

The teenager had been missing from her home in nearby Leixlip on Monday, her family reported her missing at around 8 pm that evening.

She was last seen at St Catherine’s Park outside Lucan at around 5.30pm on Monday – around a kilometre from the farmhouse where her body was found three days later.

Gardaí are now focusing on who Ana was with and how she made her way from the park to the unused buildings.

There are a number of routes from the park to the derelict farmhouse and investigators are trying to figure out what route Ana took.

The derelict house and farmyard on the Clonee Road, Lucan where the body of a female was found this afternoon. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

A family friend has said it would be completely out of character for Ana not to be in contact with her family.

Gardai at the scene at a derelict house and farmyard on the Clonee Road, Lucan.

Her school Confey Community College released a statement saying it is a terrible tragedy for the Kriegel family, their school and community.

It also says they are deeply saddened by Anastasia’s death and their thoughts are with the Kriegel family and friends.

The school issued a letter to parents and an advice sheet for students on how to cope when something terrible happens.

Ana was also a member of local dance group Dance LA who has also expressed their sadness at the news of Ana’s death on Facebook.

An appeal has been made for anyone with any information to come forward.

Gardaí want to hear from anyone who was in St. Catherine’s Park or the Clonee road area on Monday evening and are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Flowers at the derelict house and farmyard on the Clonee Road, Lucan where the body of 14-year-old Ana Kriegal was found. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Superintendent John Gordon from Lucan Garda Station is leading the investigation, he says every support is being given to Ana’s family, who are “extremely distressed.”

He said:

“As you can imagine at this time they are receiving a lot of support from An Garda Siochana but they are extremely distressed and they are also looking for the public’s assistance and privacy as well.”

“They have another child in that house so they need to be careful around that.”

Garda forensic team at the scene outside a deserted building in Lucan.

He said the body was found as part of a gardaí search for Anastasia.

Gardaí had been searching the 200-acre St Catherine’s Park since the teenager went missing.

They found her body in a disused farmhouse on the Clonee Road at about 1pm on Thursday.

The scene at Clonee Road remains sealed off as the Garda’s technical examination continues.

Gardai at the scene at a derelict house and farmyard on the Clonee Road, Lucan.

