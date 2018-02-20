Gardai in Waterford are investigating a serious assault that occurred this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on the Dunmore Road in the city.

One man in his late 20s was taken to University Hospital Waterford with what was believed to be stab wounds.

He has been undergoing surgery this evening and his condition is described as serious.

Gardai attended the scene and circulated a description of a man in his late 20s who was subsequently arrested a short distance away.

He was brought to Waterford Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Investigations are ongoing.

Share it:













Don't Miss