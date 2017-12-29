Gardai are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was knocked down in a hit and run in Dublin this evening.

It is understood the boy was walking and was struck by a car driven into a pedestrian area at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at around 4.40pm.

The car drove at speed for more than 40 metres in the pedestrian-only area before hitting the victim.

The driver then left the scene of the incident and a garda search is underway.

One witness told the Irish Independent that it appeared the driver of the car was determined to knock down the youth.

The teenager was taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital with leg injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

