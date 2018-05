Gardai investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old Jastine Valdez have discovered the body of a female in the Puckscastle area.

The body has not been formally identified.

Gardaí wish to appeal for privacy for the Valdez family at this time.

Gardaí wish to thank the public, the media, the Defence Forces and Civil Defence for their assistance in this investigation.

Share it:













Don't Miss